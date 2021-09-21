Gov. Jay Inslee asks federal government for COVID-19 staffing help

OLYMPIA, Wash.– Washington’s governor Jay Inslee wrote a letter to the federal government asking for help as the state battles COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Inslee asked Jeffrey Zients, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, for 1,200 clinical and non-clinical workers to help with staffing at hospitals and long-term care facilities.

In the letter, Inslee said once the Delta variant hit the state hospitalizations skyrocketed. This has led hospitals across the state, and even here in Spokane, to cancel all or some of their non-emergency surgeries.

“For these reasons, I have directed state agencies to request assistance from the federal government to provide Washington State with medical staff resources to help meet staffing needs in hospitals and in long-term care facilities,” the letter reads in part. “To date, the Washington State Department of Health has requested 1,200 clinical and non-clinical staff through the General Services Administration contracting process offered through FEMA”

In Spokane, there were 831 new cases from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, and 221 people are currently in the hospital.

You can read the full letter here.

