Gov. Inslee wants Idaho to adopt mask mandate

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Inslee said in Tuesday’s press conference that he hopes Idaho follows along with other western states in adopting a mask mandate.

This follows last week’s announcement that some Idaho hospitals were nearing capacity for COVID-19 patients.

“Some states… have 10 times more infections than we do, per capita,” said Inslee. “45 other states, last I checked, had more infection rates than we did. The cases continue to rise around the nation, and we just want to assure people that what we’re doing has an impact.”

Inslee said that Washington’s approach is working, as other states — Idaho, specifically — that do not have mask requirements are facing spike after spike of COVID-19 cases.

“Last week, we were told there were some hospitals that may be sending patients to Washington or Oregon hospitals, because they’re running out of room,” said Inslee.

Inslee said that the measures he put in place have prevented infections from spiraling out of control.

