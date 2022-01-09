Gov. Inslee extends emergency weather proclamation for stranded truckers

by Will Wixey

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee extended the emergency weather proclamation for commercial drivers in midst of extreme weather and crippling supply chain issues.

Due to severe flooding, bad driving conditions, and road closures, Gov. Inslee waived commercial driver hours for drivers who are collecting or delivering essential supplies and services.

Inslee amended the order to help provide direct assistance and emergency relief to drivers, businesses, and cities affected by winter weather. The goal of the waiver is to get trucks containing emergency supplies to those in need as soon as possible, while still giving drivers appropriate pay for their work.

Longer work hours are now permitted to those delivering emergency goods and services, along with other exemptions.

“I ask motor carriers to use their best judgment in operating under this exemption in a manner that ensures public health and safety,” Inslee wrote.

The commercial driver hours waiver is in effect from January 8 through January 14, or until the emergency weather proclamation is rescinded.

