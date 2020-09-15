Gov. Inslee unknowingly breaks law by bringing apples to Whitman County

OLYMPIA, Wash. — When Governor Jay Inslee visited Malden, he brought some apples he had picked at the Governor’s Mansion.

Turns out, doing that broke the law.

In Malden, Washington this morning where Governor Inslee and Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers stood alongside local leaders to talk about next steps. The Governor presented a box of apples, from his home, as a kind gesture to the community. pic.twitter.com/42rw3pqrPm — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) September 10, 2020

The Department of Agriculture alerted the Governor’s Office that taking apples from maggot-infested Western Washington to maggot-free zones, such as Whitman County, was illegal.

Signs are posted along the highway informing motorists about the fruit quarantine.

Technically, breaking the quarantine is a misdemeanor- punishable up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine- but the Department of Agriculture does not pursue criminal penalties.

