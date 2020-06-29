Gov. Inslee to visit Tri-Cities on Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 response

David Mann by David Mann

Copyright 4 News Now

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee will visit Columbia Basin College in Pasco on Tuesday to meet with Tri-Cities public health and elected officials, as well as business and community leaders about COVID-19.

Following the invite-only meetings, Inslee will hold an outdoor press conference. Markings will be placed on the ground to accommodate physical distancing. Face coverings will be mandatory for visitors and media.

The governor will be joined by Secretary of Health John Wiesman and retired Navy Vice Adm. Dr. Raquel Bono, Washington State Director, Pandemic Health Response.

Visitors should arrive early to receive required temperature-screening at the North Entrance, done by Columbia Basin College for anyone on campus. Free parking is available in the North H lot.

Inslee’s visit comes shortly after visits to Spokane and Yakima.

RELATED: ‘Spokane is right on the verge of a very dire situation’: Inslee says as hospitalization rates rise

READ: Inslee: Yakima County must do more to prevent coronavirus

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.