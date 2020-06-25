Gov. Inslee to visit Spokane on Thursday

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will be in Spokane on Thursday, where he plans to meet with local leaders to discuss impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his visit, Governor Inslee will meet with some of the people leading Spokane’s COVID-19 response. That includes members of the Spokane Alliance and a panel made up of front line and essential workers.

Inslee will then meet with local hospital and medical system leaders before hearing from public health and local elected officials.

The news of Inslee’s potential visit came the same day that Spokane County surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county saw its second highest single-day rise in new cases on Tuesday, with 53 new confirmed diagnoses. However, the county has not reported any COVID-related deaths in over two weeks.

Inslee’s visit comes one day before Washington’s mask mandate takes effect. His first meeting is set to begin at 12:30 in the WSU Spokane Nursing Building Courtyard.

