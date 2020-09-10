Gov. Inslee to visit Malden, Pullman on Thursday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MALDEN, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee is scheduled to visit Malden on Thursday, just days after a wildfire swept through and destroyed the majority of the town.

The governor will meet with local first responders, law enforcement and residents affected by the fire, then will tour the impacted areas.

Inslee will then travel to Pullman to meet with Washington State University and local officials about local COVID-19 spread.

READ: Washington Commissioner of Public Lands visits fire-ravaged Malden

RELATED: ‘Feel like my heart is just crumbled in pieces’: Malden family visits destroyed home for first time

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.