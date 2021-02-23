Gov. Inslee to tour Stevens Elementary on Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will be in town Tuesday to tour Stevens Elementary.
The tour is to show Inslee how schooling under COVID-19 restrictions works for students and teachers. Inslee will meet with students and staff at 11:30 a.m.
This follows last week’s announcement that the state is adjusting its school reopening guidance in order to allow more kids to return to the classroom.
RELATED: Washington adjusts school reopening guidance with hope of seeing more students return to classrooms
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.