Gov. Inslee to tour Stevens Elementary on Tuesday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will be in town Tuesday to tour Stevens Elementary.

The tour is to show Inslee how schooling under COVID-19 restrictions works for students and teachers. Inslee will meet with students and staff at 11:30 a.m.

This follows last week’s announcement that the state is adjusting its school reopening guidance in order to allow more kids to return to the classroom.

