Gov. Inslee to sign package of bills aimed at reducing gun violence Wednesday
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will sign a series of bills that aim to increase gun safety on Wednesday.
The bills include:
- House Bill 1630: Restricts firearms in certain locations, including school board meetings, city council meetings, and election offices.
- House Bill 1705: Requires at-home gunmakers to use components with serial numbers.
- Senate Bill 5078: Bans large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
Inslee will be accompanied by Attorney Bob Ferguson, other legislators, and advocates who have experienced gun violence. The bill-signing event is at 10 a.m. and will be closed to the public.
PREVIOUS: Washington legislature votes to ban sales of high-capacity magazines
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.