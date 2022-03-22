Gov. Inslee to sign package of bills aimed at reducing gun violence Wednesday

by Will Wixey

Rachel La Corte - staff, AP

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will sign a series of bills that aim to increase gun safety on Wednesday.

The bills include:

House Bill 1630: Restricts firearms in certain locations, including school board meetings, city council meetings, and election offices.

House Bill 1705: Requires at-home gunmakers to use components with serial numbers.

Senate Bill 5078: Bans large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Inslee will be accompanied by Attorney Bob Ferguson, other legislators, and advocates who have experienced gun violence. The bill-signing event is at 10 a.m. and will be closed to the public.

