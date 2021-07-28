Gov. Inslee to hold in-person press conference on COVID response

by Matthew Kincanon

Rachel La Corte

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, Governor Jay Inslee will be holding an in-person to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will be joined by State Department of Health secretary Umair Shah, MD, and executive director of external affairs Nick Streuli.

It will happen at 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed by TVW.

