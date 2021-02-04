Gov. Inslee to give update on WA legislative session, COVID-19 response
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will give an update on Washington’s legislative session and the state’s COVID-19 response at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Inslee will be joined by Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah, assistant secretary of health Michele Roberts and executive director of external affairs Nick Streuli.
4 News Now will be livestreaming the press conference — you can watch on KXLY.com, our Facebook page or the KXLY+ streaming app.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.