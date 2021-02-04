Gov. Inslee to give update on WA legislative session, COVID-19 response

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Ted S. Warren FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020 file photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to reporters at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. State lawmakers across the country will be convening in 2021 with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic rippling through much of their work — and even affecting the way they work. After 10 months of emergency orders and restrictions from governors and local executive officials, some state lawmakers are eager to reassert their power over statewide decisions shaping the way people shop, work, worship and attend school

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will give an update on Washington’s legislative session and the state’s COVID-19 response at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Inslee will be joined by Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah, assistant secretary of health Michele Roberts and executive director of external affairs Nick Streuli.

4 News Now will be livestreaming the press conference — you can watch on KXLY.com, our Facebook page or the KXLY+ streaming app.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.