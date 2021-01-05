Gov. Inslee to give update on state’s COVID-19 response Tuesday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Ted S. Warren FILE - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wears a mask as he speaks during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged. 750 words. Photo.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Inslee will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday.

This comes in the wake of Washington’s markedly slow rollout of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Of the 350,000 doses of the vaccine in the state, only around 19 percent of it has been administered.

Inslee will give an update at 2:30 p.m. alongside Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah, Lacy Fehrenbach and Dr. Scott Lindquist with the Department of Health, and the Governor’s executive director of external affairs, Nick Streuli.

4 News Now will stream the press conference on KXLY+ and right here on KXLY.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.