Gov. Inslee to attend U.N. climate summit in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Scotland — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will travel to Glasgow this week to attend the United Nations climate summit.
A release from the governor’s office said Inslee will lead a coalition of governors and mayors in discussions to secure commitments to make tangible progress to slash greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.
“Whatever we do as subnational governments are just as important as the actions of national governments,” Inslee said. “Whatever Congress produces, we have to do more, faster — and it’s up to the states to do that. We will not be able to move as fast as we have to go without state action.”
Inslee will also attend bilateral meetings with foreign leaders and other visiting delegations to promote further development of the clean energy economy.
