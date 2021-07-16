Gov. Inslee to announce ‘Shot of a Lifetime’ grand-prize winner Friday

by Olivia Roberts

Ted S. Warren Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks before signing a bill into law in Tukwila, Wash., Tuesday, May 4, 2021, that levies a new capital gains tax on high profit stocks, bonds and other assets for some residents of Washington state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will announce the $1 million grand-prize winner of the state’s Shot of a Lifetime vaccine lottery Friday.

Gov. Inslee will be joined by the winner and the director of Washington’s Lottery Marcus Glasper during a press conference.

Inslee says the state’s Shot of a Lifetime vaccine promotion has been successful at getting more people protected against COVID-19. This week, Washington hit its vaccination goal of 70 percent of the population receiving at least one dose.

