Gov. Inslee to announce actions to fight state’s rising COVID-19 cases Sunday morning

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will detail Washington’s next steps fighting COVID-19 during an address Sunday morning.

A release from the governor’s office says Inslee will address the state at 11 a.m. It is still unclear what added restrictions, if any, Inslee plans to announce.

In a press conference Thursday, Inslee and his wife, Trudi, pleaded with Washingtonians to avoid traveling this holiday, citing a rise in virus cases statewide.

The amount of people testing positive has doubled in the last two weeks, Inslee said, adding it’s “just too dangerous” to travel right now.

Local restaurants and the Washington State Hospitality Industry have feared what possible added restrictions could mean for employees ahead of the holidays.

You can watch Inslee’s announcement at 11 a.m. Sunday on KXLY+ or KXLY.com.

