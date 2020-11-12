Gov. Inslee to address the state, give pandemic update at 5:30 p.m.

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee and First Lady of Washington Trudi Inslee will address the state on Thursday evening.

A release from the governor’s office said they will give an update on the pandemic in Washington, and Inslee will not be answering questions.

The address comes as the state grapples with increasing case rates and hospitalizations.

Inslee is set to speak at 5:30 p.m. You can stream it online at kxly.com/watch or on the 4 News Now Facebook page.

RELATED: As holidays approach, Dept. of Health warns that people should stop socializing to flatten the curve

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.