Gov. Inslee to address state about COVID-19 response Monday evening

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. –Washington Governor Jay Inslee will address the state on Monday evening as efforts continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, the governor said he will deliver “a direct address to Washingtonians about our COVID-19 response.”

Washington state has been one of the states hit hardest by the virus. As of Sunday, nearly 2,000 confirmed cases and 95 deaths had been reported, though health authorities believe there are many more.

On Sunday, the federal government declared a major disaster in the state, which allows funding for crisis counseling and emergency protective measures.

Inslee also shut down schools, entertainment facilities, restaurants, gyms and other gathering places in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

4 News Now will carry Inslee’s address on television, Facebook and online at www.kxly.com/watch starting at 5:30 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.