Gov. Inslee to address new school guidelines in light of COVID-19 outbreak

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will join health officials and other local leaders to announce new school guidelines to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The news conference is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. in Olympia Thursday.

On Wednesday, the governor imposed a ban on public gatherings and events of more than 250 people in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

