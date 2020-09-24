Gov. Inslee to address new protocols for safe airline travel in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will address the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon.

Inslee will also speak about new protocols for safe airline travel in Washington state.

In phase 2 of Washington’s reopening plan, non-essential travel is restricted. Non-essential travel can resume in phase 3 of the plan.

The press conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

