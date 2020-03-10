Gov. Inslee to address impact of COVID-19 on businesses, workers in Washington

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will address the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in Washington in terms of its impact on workers and businesses.

Inslee will also announce a plan for long-term care facilities in Washington.

The meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Right now, the Washington Department of Health has confirmed 162 cases. At least 22 of those cases were fatal.

Governor Inslee declared a state of emergency in February in response to new cases of coronavirus in the state.

