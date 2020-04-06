Gov. Inslee, Superintendent Reykdal to make joint announcement on Monday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright KXLY 4 News Now 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is meeting with Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal to make a joint announcement on Monday.

The announcement is expected at 2:30 p.m.

No information was immediately available about the subject of the announcement, but it will likely address questions and concerns, possibly a plan moving forward, regarding the statewide school closures through April 24.

Since that statewide closure, issued March 17, Inslee had instituted the ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order, which closed non-essential businesses across Washington. Inslee recently extended that stay-home order through May 4.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.