Gov. Inslee, state superintendent Reykdal to give update on reopening schools

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will hold a news conference with state Superintendent Chris Reykdal on Friday to give an update on reopening schools.

Swedish Director of Pediatrics Dr. Nwando Anyaoku and Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Peter Asante will also join.

Over the past few months, schools across the state have slowly been bringing students back to the classroom, with a focus on younger students.

In February, the Centers for Disease Control released new information indicating that in-person learning can be done as long as safety precautions – like masking and social distancing – are enforced. In his address Thursday night, President Joe Biden also pushed for K-8 schools to reopen.

