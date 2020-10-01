Gov. Inslee slams Boeing again following announcement of moving 787 production out-of-state

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

A Boeing 777X airplane returns from its inaugural flight at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington on January 25, 2020. - Boeing's new long-haul 777X airliner made its first flight Saturday, a major step forward for the company whose broader prospects remain clouded by the 737 MAX crisis. The plane took off from a rain-slicked runway a few minutes after 10:00 am local time (1800 GMT), at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, home to Boeing's manufacturing site in the northwestern US. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee issued another statement blasting Boeing after they confirmed pulling 787 Dreamliner production out of Everett.

First reported in the Wall Street Journal and then confirmed by the aerospace company on Thursday, Boeing will move all 787 production to South Carolina, citing COVID-19 impacts and a decline in demand for planes.

RELATED: Boeing moving 787 Dreamliner production to South Carolina

Governor Inslee issued a statement disapproving the decision after the initial report, and said the following after Boeing confirmed their departure:

“Washington state remains the best place in the world to build airplanes. Boeing’s success as a company is a credit to the workers and taxpayers of Washington state. Today’s announcement is an insult to the hardworking aerospace employees who build 787s. “I recently asked Boeing’s leadership what the company needs to keep 787 production in Washington state. In all our conversations, they never asked for anything. I understand the serious market forces Boeing faces today. What I don’t understand is why the company can’t commit to restoring production here when the market for this plane improves. “This news falls hardest on the more than 1,000 Washington workers who build the 787, and many more who face uncertainty as a result of this decision. The aerospace industry will remain a major employer in our state with about 70,000 workers. The state is committed to maintaining support for those companies and workers. “But Boeing’s decision to take the 787 to South Carolina necessitates a review of our partnership and the company’s favorable tax treatment. “We have the most talented workforce in the world and unparalleled infrastructure. We are consistently the top-ranked state for workers and businesses, and there remains a competitive business environment for aerospace manufacturing in our state.”

Boeing said their Puget Sound team will continue to focus on building the 737, 747, 767 and 777 airplanes.

RELATED: ‘The future is here’; Gov. Inslee slams Boeing for reports of moving production to S. Carolina

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.