Gov. Inslee signs Washington plastic bag ban into law

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill into law that bans the use of plastic grocery bags in the state, he announced Wednesday.

The legislation goes into effect January 1, 2021, and bans retailers from administering single-use plastic bags to shoppers. It also adds an 8-cent fee to paper bags, which legislators hope will encourage shoppers to bring their own reusable bags from home.

The law exempts some plastic items such as garbage bags. The addition of the statewide fee of 8 cents for paper bags would supplant jurisdictions with existing 5-cent fees, including Seattle.

