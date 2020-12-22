Gov. Inslee signs proclamation to curb new strain of COVID

SPOKANE, Wash. — While the COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out in Washington and Idaho, a new strain of the virus is causing some concern among medical experts.

Today, Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed a proclamation in hopes to curb any spread of a new strain. That proclamation states that anyone who travels from the United Kingdom or South Africa, coming into the State of Washington, must quarantine for 14 days.

That includes travelers who arrived within the last few days.

This comes as reports out of the United Kingdom say that certain strains of COVID-19 may be 70% more transmissible than others, but it’s not conclusive if this strain is more deadly or vaccine resistant. It is quite common that viruses mutate as they pass through a population.

This is enormously concerning to doctors given the current capacity of the healthcare system.

“If that also leads to severe disease where those same people who are getting infected also require hospitalization, then very quickly that would be something that could overwhelm our health system beyond where we’re already at,” said Dr. Steve Mitchell from Harborview Medical Center.

Health experts say even with a new strain, you should continue to maintain the healthy practices that have been stressed over the last year — including wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands. There have been no reported cases of this new strain in side Washington or the United States. There is also a possibility that other countries will be added to this proclamation if this strain is reported there.

