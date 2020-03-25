Gov. Inslee signs bill allowing sports betting

ASSOCIATED PRESS by ASSOCIATED PRESS

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill to allow sports gambling in Washington state, but only at tribal casinos, has been signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.

Supporters of the bill signed Wednesday say betting on sports is widespread in Washington already, and legalizing it would protect consumers.

Supporters said tribal casinos were the logical place to expand gambling opportunities.

The bill was passed despite objections that it grants a tax-free monopoly to the state’s Indian tribes while hurting smaller commercial card-room casinos.

The bill would allow betting on professional and college sports, but not on college teams based in Washington state.

