Gov. Inslee signs $16B transportation package, sending millions to Spokane

OLYMPIA, Wash.– Getting around Spokane is about to get easier.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed the “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package. It includes millions of dollars for projects in the Inland Northwest.

Here’s what’s coming our way:

$50 million goes directly to Spokane Transit Authority. It will help launch a rapid bus route on Division Street.

$5.8 million will go towards paving a trail right along the Spokane River near the Spokane Community College.

$4.4 million will help create a land bridge over I-90 where Liberty Park is.

A 2-year acceleration in the construction of the North Spokane Corridor.

$290 million towards the Safe Routes to School program.

$900 million to address stormwater and keep the Spokane River and waterways across the state clean for people, fish, and wildlife.

The entire package funds $16.3 billion in transportation over 16 years for the entire state.

PREVIOUS: Report: Washington needs to spend almost $15B to maintain roads

PREVIOUS: Washington’s $16 billion transportation package to give millions towards Spokane infrastructure

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.