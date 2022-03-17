Gov. Inslee signing bill to make abortion care more accessible on Thursday

by Will Wixey

Copyright 2019 CNN

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will soon sign a bill into law that preserves pregnant women’s rights to access abortion care.

House Bill 1851, or the Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act, confirms that nurse practitioners and physician assistants can provide abortion care in Washington. Inslee will sign the bill in a virtual bill signing event Thursday at 9 a.m. on Zoom.

This comes after Idaho and Missouri state legislatures recently passed bills that restrict access to abortion care. They are based off a new Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act also protects abortion patients from prosecution under laws such as those in Texas. Washington has long been a pro-choice state and continues to promote safe access to a range of reproductive health care services for all.

Inslee will be joined by the bill’s sponsor Rep. My-Linh Thai and several representatives from different abortion clinics. If you want to join the live signing event, you can watch it online here.

READ: House sends Texas-styled abortion measure to Idaho governor

READ: Bill to make daylight saving time permanent clears U.S. Senate

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.