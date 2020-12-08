Gov. Inslee says state will step up, provide economic relief if Congress doesn’t act

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Inslee announced the state will step up and provide relief for people on pandemic unemployment if Congress fails to act.

In a press conference Tuesday, Inslee announced an extension to the statewide COVID restrictions, which have been pushed back to January 4. On top of previous economic relief funding announced earlier in the pandemic, Inslee added an additional $50 million in funds — but is pushing Congress to pass widespread relief measures.

The $50 million comes in the form of grants, restricted to industries most affected by the shutdowns, like the hospitality industry. These grants will be up to $20,000, but are waiting for the application period to end to see how many businesses need relief.

Department of Commerce director Lisa Brown said they will know where to divvy those grant funds on December 11.

With the final weeks of the holidays coming down the pike, Inslee urged people to not hold large gatherings — critical to curbing transmission of the virus, though the state is still relying on the honor system. “We aren’t going to send the National Guard into your homes,” said Inslee.

As for the COVID vaccine, Secretary of Health John Wiesman says they are expecting shipments this month, but still are not sure about how many vaccines or shipments they will get per week after the initial delivery. President Trump has, controversially, passed on several offers to buy more Pfizer vaccine — but Wiesman says that should not impact Washington.

