Gov. Inslee says moving counties backward a possibility if COVID-19 cases don’t improve

Kyle Simchuk by Kyle Simchuk

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee says the pandemic is still raging in Washington state, and what we do over the next two weeks determines how we move forward in the fall.

It’s going to be at least two weeks before any county in Washington can move into another reopening phase.

Governor Inslee extended his pause on reopening until at least July 28.

The governor wants to avoid what’s happening in states like Florida, where 56 hospital ICU floors have hit capacity. They don’t have room for patients. While Inslee is temporarily pausing the state’s Safe Start plan, he says even more action may be necessary.

Positivity rates of COVID-19 and hospitalizations are still going up. Inslee says a pause on the path forward may not be enough.

“People shouldn’t be surprised if more gets rolled back depending on the course of this pandemic,” said Inslee.

That could mean restaurant dining rooms and hair salons could be forced to close again. Inslee says the best way to prevent that is for people to wear their mask and continue to keep their distance.

Health officials are seeing a new trend. More people in their 20s being infected.

Inslee says no matter your age or health, we all play a role in shaping what happens next.

