Gov. Inslee responds to state superintendent’s call for teacher vaccine mandate

Copyright 4 News Now

OLYMPIA, Wash.–Washington Governor Jay Inslee is reacting to State Superintendent Chris Reykdal’s request to require all K-12 school employees to get vaccinated.

The governor’s office told 4 News Now on Monday he did not have the authority to mandate vaccines for school employees. However, on Friday, the governor’s office said he does.

When 4 News Now asked what changed they said, “We got additional clarity from our legal counsel. Sorry for the confusion, he does have the authority.”

They went on to say that Inslee was focused on cabinet-level state employees and those who work in private and long-term healthcare.

The governor does have the authority to mandate those working in K-12 schools to get the shot.

“As with all this around COVID, we continue to look for ways to ensure the health and safety of all Washingtonians. We believe that as many people as possible should be vaccinated, especially those who work with vulnerable populations,” Inslee’s office said in a statement.

Inslee’s office said it will continue to look at policies to increase the vaccination rate, but did not plan on making any new announcements on Friday.

Reykdal said on Friday morning he hoped for an announcement about the vaccine mandated by the governor by next week. In fact, he said he “fully expects it.”

“This request to the governor will undoubtedly save lives and keep our schools open,” Reykdal said.

Reykdal said this is not a delay to the start of the upcoming school year. If the guidelines are the same as Inslee’s state worker mandate, then school employees would need to be fully vaccinated by October 18.

As of right now, though, this is only a request.

Reykdal says he supports a vaccine mandate for students, with the appropriate exemptions. However, this is not something that’s on the table right now.

Reykdal announced last week he would pull funding from any school district that violates rules on face masks in classrooms.

(1/4) Gov. Inslee's office has provided me with a statement following Reykdal's request:

"The governor did not initially include K-12 in the vaccine mandate as we were focused on cabinet level state employees and those who work in private healthcare, long-term care etc…. — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) August 13, 2021

RELATED: Washington Superintendent: Teacher vaccine mandate ‘will undoubtedly save lives’

RELATED: Who does Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine requirement impact?

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.