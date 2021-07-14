Gov. Inslee rescinds two proclamations related to COVID pandemic

by Matthew Kincanon

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This summer, two proclamations that Gov. Jay Inslee made during the COVID pandemic will expire and it includes the plastic bag ban going into effect.

The first proclamation that will expire is Proclamation 20-51, which suspends laws that created barriers to holding remote community association meetings, and also suspends statutes that permit imposing fees on paying for community assessments late. It will expire at 11:59 p.m. on July 24. This is because SB 5011 will allow electronic meetings and notice provisions for community associations, which will go into effect on July 25.

Another proclamation that will expire this summer is Proclamation 20-82, which delayed the plastic bag ban due to supply issues caused the pandemic. The governor’s office said it will expire on September 30 at 11:59 p.m., meaning that the plastic bag ban will go into effect.

According to SB 5323, it “Prohibits a retailer from providing a customer a single use plastic bag, a paper or reusable plastic bag that does not meet recycled content requirements. Requires a retailer to collect a pass-through charge of at least $0.10 for each recycled content paper or plastic bag provided.”

