Gov. Inslee requires 14-day quarantine for travelers from United Kingdom, South Africa

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Inslee issued a proclamation Monday requiring people traveling from other countries to quarantine, this coming as countries like the United Kingdom grapple with a new COVID strain.

Inslee said this order applies only to travelers coming in to Washington from the U.K. and South Africa, but also does not apply to flight crews—though the Governor’s Office is still reconsidering that exception. If any more countries become affected by the new strain, they will be added to the list.

Anyone who has returned from those two countries in the last two weeks is asked to quarantine for 14 days.

According to Secretary of Health John Wiesman, some countries are dealing with a mutated strain of COVID-19, which has contributed to a swathe of recent infections.

Wiesman says this mutation may make the coronavirus spread faster — but it is not necessarily more deadly than the original COVID strain, nor is it necessarily vaccine-resistant.

“This is a cautionary reminder that we are maybe months away from the worst of this virus,” said Inslee.

In the press conference, the governor said that Washington has not suffered the Thanksgiving COVID spike that health officials were worried about, which has occurred in several other states.

“There are very tangible reasons for hope,” said Inslee. “We’re getting closer to that happy day, but we’re still getting close to rounding that corner — and we’re not there yet.”

Wiesman says that the new COVID variant has not been detected in the U.S. yet, but it is not impossible that it is and just hasn’t been detected yet.

