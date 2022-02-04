Gov. Inslee plans for $494M to go towards solving the homeless crisis

by Will Wixey

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee said in a press conference Thursday that he plans to direct millions towards creating more supportive housing in the state.

A newly approved bill will dedicate $494 million towards making housing units for the homeless living near highways and roadways. The bill also plans to give a general rate increase to behavioral health providers.

Spokane City Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson spoke at the conference and gave her thoughts on the passing of the new bill.

Wilkerson said she is very relieved by the bill, as she owns many assisted living facilities in Spokane, and some of the bills’ funding will help support these homes. She said the bill provides a flexible, nimble, and responsive plan to solve the ongoing housing crisis in Washington state. She also said the rate increase for behavioral health providers is very much deserved.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, and Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez also spoke at the conference. They gave their opinions on the bill, all in favor of the efforts being made to help solve the state’s homeless crisis.

