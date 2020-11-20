Gov. Inslee places cap on how much food delivery services can charge restaurants

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Inslee has issued a new proclamation to cap how much food delivery services can charge restaurants during the pandemic.

Under the proclamation, third-party delivery services (like Uber Eats and GrubHub) can only charge a restaurant up to 15% of an order price for a deliver fee.

Additionally, the delivery service can’t charge a restaurant more than 18% of the total price for using their services.

In a release, Inslee cites an increased use in food delivery services with more people avoiding restaurants.

“We all must sacrifice during these uniquely challenging times to both support our businesses and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Inslee said. “We encourage Washingtonians to support their local restaurants safely through delivery and take-out options that are available.”

The proclamation takes effect Wednesday, Nov. 25.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.