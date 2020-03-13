Gov. Inslee orders all schools statewide to close through late April
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee has ordered all public schools, K-12, to close for the next six weeks.
Gov. Inslee made the announcement in a press conference on Friday.
Inslee said that all schools will close by Tuesday, March 17, using Monday as a ‘transitional day’ for students and parents to grab personal and medical items.
Schools will remained closed through Friday, April 24 at a minimum.
Spokane Public Schools responded quickly to the announcement, saying, “This prolonged closure will impact every aspect of our district [and] our city.”
