Gov. Inslee orders all schools statewide to close through late April

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee has ordered all public schools, K-12, to close for the next six weeks.

Gov. Inslee made the announcement in a press conference on Friday.

Inslee said that all schools will close by Tuesday, March 17, using Monday as a ‘transitional day’ for students and parents to grab personal and medical items.

Schools will remained closed through Friday, April 24 at a minimum.

Spokane Public Schools responded quickly to the announcement, saying, “This prolonged closure will impact every aspect of our district [and] our city.”

The COVID-19 outbreak is evolving quickly. We are not waiting to take the measures needed to contain it. Today, I am expanding my school closure order to all K-12 schools statewide. They will close by Tuesday, March 17 and will remain closed through at least Friday, April 24. pic.twitter.com/bEfkjTx0QA — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 13, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.