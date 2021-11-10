Gov. Inslee names Steve Hobbs as Washington’s new Secretary of State

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee has named Steve Hobbs as Washington’s new Secretary of State.

Hobbs, a Democrat, will be the first person of color to hold the role in Washington. He replaces Kim Wyman, the only Republican to hold a state-level position, who is leaving for a new role within the Biden Administration.

Hobbs is a Snohomish County native and has represented the 44th legislative district in the state Senate since 2007. He also serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Washington State National Guard. He served more than 17 years in the U.S. Army and enlisted as a private before eventually working his way up to Lt. Colonel.

“Steve is a dedicated public servant. He has a strong national security perspective from his work in the Army and National Guard. His experience in cyber security will be crucial as election systems around the country continue to face threats,” Inslee said. “Importantly, Steve has demonstrated political independence. That is crucial during this time of political polarization and distrust. He is a moderate who has worked effectively with people of all political perspectives. He is not afraid to challenge both Democrats and Republicans.”

Inslee’s appointment of Hobbs is effective on November 22 and will run in a statewide special election in November 2022 to complete the last two years of the secretary of state’s term.

