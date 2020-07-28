Gov. Inslee, local officials condemn use of federal troops to quell Seattle protests

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Inslee and local officials issued a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice and Homeland Security after federal troops demobilized and left Seattle.

The deployment of federal troops was to quell protests that the Trump Administration claimed had gotten out of control, and to ‘protect federal property.’

Portland, Oregon saw a similar deployment of federal forces during their ongoing protests.

In Seattle, those troops have demobilized and left the Seattle area, according to Mayor Jenny Durkan. Durkan, Inslee, King County Executive Dow Constantine, County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg and Seattle Attorney Pete Holmes all expressed concern and frustration over the deployment of troops without consultation with them.

“This demobilization means Washingtonians no longer have to worry about the White House’s aim to provoke confrontation and undermine peaceful protests,” said Governor Inslee. “Those peacefully protesting have raised the public’s consciousness of the urgent need for racial justice, and I have no doubt they will continue to use their voices to call for action. We must continue making progress toward a better and more just Washington for everyone.”

“The president’s actions to target and ‘dominate’ Democratic cities through the use of federal forces is chilling. It has increased violence in Portland, Seattle and other cities across the country, which was what the president intended. Policing decisions in Seattle should be made by Chief Best – not Donald Trump, and we can rest assured that they will be,” said Durkan. “We will continue to heed this moment in history and to work with the community to make systemic and generational changes to make Seattle more just.”

