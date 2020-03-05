Gov. Inslee, L&I expanding compensation for healthcare workers exposed to coronavirus

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Washington Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) director Joel Sacks aim to expand compensation for healthcare workers in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Sacks, L&I’s new policy will provide benefits for healthcare workers and first responders who are quarantined after COVID-19 exposure.

“Health care workers and first responders are playing a key role in the COVID-19 response,” said Sacks. “We need them to go to work knowing they will be taken care of if they are exposed to this new coronavirus and have to be quarantined or get sick.”

Benefits will include medical testing, treatment expenses and time-loss compensation—although L&I is also encouraging employers to continue paying workers in quarantine, as time-loss is only a partial payment and does not cover a worker’s entire income.

“These health care workers and first responders are protecting our communities,” said Governor Inslee. “They need to know that we have their backs. This is the right thing to do.”

According to the Governor’s office, workers can file a compensation claim up to two years after disease exposure while at work. The expanded coverage begins immediately and also covers workers already in quarantine.

