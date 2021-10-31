Gov. Inslee lets eviction moratorium expire on Sunday

by Associated Press

Ted S. Warren Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks before signing a bill into law in Tukwila, Wash., Tuesday, May 4, 2021, that levies a new capital gains tax on high profit stocks, bonds and other assets for some residents of Washington state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — After more than 18 months of pandemic-driven eviction limits, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he will allow the latest version of Washington’s eviction moratorium to expire on Sunday.

That move will open the door for an influx of new eviction cases and test key tenant protections for the first time since the pandemic upended the legal process last year.

“We have to have some end to the moratorium. You can’t have an economy ultimately where just nobody pays rent,” Inslee said at a press conference this week, the Seattle Times reported.

Soon after the coronavirus hit, Inslee used his emergency powers to halt most evictions. This fall, Inslee loosened the rules. He replaced the moratorium with a “bridge” proclamation that still stopped some evictions for nonpayment of rent in certain parts of the state but allowed evictions for other reasons.

The expiration of that policy on Sunday will mean landlords can seek more evictions of tenants who fell behind on rent during the pandemic, provided owners go through newly required steps such as offering the tenant a payment plan.

Most evictions will still be halted in Seattle, Burien and Kenmore, where local lawmakers have passed their own eviction moratoriums to last through early 2022.

