Gov. Inslee indefinitely halts counties’ ability to move forward in state’s reopening plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee indefinitely extended his pause on counties’ ability to progress phases under the state’s reopening plan on Tuesday.

Inslee halted the ability for counties to progress under the Safe Start plan earlier this month, saying, “With the spread of the virus, we need to continue to pause the reopening of our economy.”

In Spokane, health officials reported five more deaths on Tuesday, as well as an additional 83 people testing positive for the virus in the county.

The pause was put in place until at least July 28, but Gov. Inslee extended it Tuesday, when he released updated reopening guidance for the state.

Beginning Thursday, only people from the same household will be allowed to dine together at restaurants. Bars will also only be allowed to serve alcohol before 10 p.m., and are banned from offering indoor seating unless they also serve food.

