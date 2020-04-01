Gov. Inslee holding COVID-19 Q&A on Twitter Thursday

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee has invited Washingtonians to participate in a question and answer session online this Thursday.

Washingtonians are encouraged to ask the governor questions about COVID-19.

Questions can be submitted by tweeting in the thread linked below or using #AskGovInslee.

Washingtonians: I’m hosting a COVID-19 Twitter Q&A on Thursday, April 2, at noon. Have a question? Reply below or tweet your question with #AskGovInslee — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 31, 2020

Inslee will answer questions starting at noon Thursday.

