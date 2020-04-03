‘We will not accept unnecessary deaths’: Gov. Inslee extends stay home order through May 4

Governor Jay Inslee has extended Washington’s stay home order through May 4, he announced at a press conference Thursday.

Inslee said, since he announced the Stay Home, Stay Healthy initiative, the amount of COVID-19 cases in the state has roughly doubled.

Over 250 people in Washington have died from the virus, and more than 6,000 have tested positive in the state.

“We unfortunately have yet to see the full weight of this virus in our state,” Inslee said. “This order is not only justified, it is morally necessary.”

Inslee said the goal is to save lives first in order to, in turn, save the economy. Inslee said Washington parks, restaurants and schools will reopen; extending the stay home order is a step in that direction.

It is possible the stay home order will be extended past its new deadline. “We hope May 4 will be the end, but no, I can’t guarantee that,” Inslee added.

“We will not accept unnecessary deaths in our state,” said Inslee.

