Gov. Inslee extends statewide eviction moratorium through end of March

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee has announced another extension to the state’s eviction moratorium, just over a week before it was set to expire.

The moratorium has already been extended several times throughout the pandemic. It was set to expire with the end of the year, but now runs through at least March 31. Its purpose is to prevent residents struggling to pay their rent during the pandemic from being evicted.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Gov. Inslee extends eviction moratorium through 2020, announces new assistance programs

“COVID-19 has had a significant financial impact on Washingtonians over the last nine months,” Inslee said. “I know this moratorium has been critical for many families and individuals as they cope with the impacts of this virus. People need certainty about whether the moratorium will be extended, and it is important that I provide that certainty today while we work out the final details of the moratorium.”

Earlier this week, Congress approved a COVID relief bill which includes $25 billion in rent relief, as well as an extension of the CDC’s eviction moratorium through Jan 31. Whether or not President Trump plans to veto that bill is still up in the air, though there is a chance Congress could override that veto. LEARN MORE

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.