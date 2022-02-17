Gov. Inslee expected to announce when Washington’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted Thursday

by Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to announce when the state’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted on Thursday.

Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal will join the governor during the press conference.

The indoor mask mandate has been in effect for more than a year and a half in Washington.

Inslee announced the outdoor mask mandate will end Friday.

The governor’s announcement is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

