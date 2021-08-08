Gov. Inslee expected to announce state employee vaccine mandate Monday

by Connor Sarles

Ted S. Warren Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks before signing a bill into law in Tukwila, Wash., Tuesday, May 4, 2021, that levies a new capital gains tax on high profit stocks, bonds and other assets for some residents of Washington state.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Inslee is expected to announce a vaccine mandate for state employees Monday.

This comes as COVID-19 infections, fueled mostly by the Delta variant, are surging across the U.S. and even in Washington, where over 70% of people are vaccinated.

Several hospitals and healthcare providers have also mandated their workers be vaccinated, and Inslee said he was considering a similar mandate in his last press conference. Inslee also recommended people wear masks indoors in high-transmission areas.

