Gov. Inslee encourages support for Afghans and survivors in 9/11 statement

by Matthew Kincanon

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Gov. Jay Inslee gave a statement encouraging support for survivors of the attacks and Afghans coming to the state.

“My fellow Washingtonians, today marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in this country on September 11, 2001,” he said. “As we remember this tragedy and honor our nation’s resilience, this time is also an opportunity to strengthen our national consciousness and consider what we can keep doing to advance freedom.”

Inslee remembered where he was on that day 20 years ago. He said he was in Washington D.C., serving in Congress, where he saw smoke rise from the Pentagon.

“No one could be sure at first what was happening or how it would end,” he said. “I was fortunate to be led to a safe place that day while the chaos and uncertainty played out, but many others put themselves in harm’s way to help others.”

He added that the actions of passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 likely saved the U.S. Capitol building and prevented more deaths. The plane crashed in Pennsylvania when passengers and crew tried to retake the plane from the hijackers.

“I know this is a very tough time for some, including our heroes who served our armed forces in its aftermath,” he said. “A generation of young Americans and their families suffered the physical and mental scars of the wars waged after the attacks of 9/11.”

He encouraged anyone in the armed forces who is struggling to call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255. He also encouraged survivors of the attacks who still have medical problems to go online to the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund and see if they are eligible to file a claim.

“The Afghans who helped our nation and our allies – the Afghans who believed in our nation’s mission and risked their lives and their families’ lives to help – also need our support right now,” he said.

His office and other partners in Washington state are working on ways to provide opportunities for those who resettle in the state.

“Please keep all of these people with you in your heart when you reflect on this somber anniversary this weekend,” he said.

