Gov. Inslee deploys National Guard to help at Spokane hospital

by Erin Robinson

Ted S. Warren - staff, AP Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks as he gives his annual State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Due to cautions against COVID-19, Inslee gave his speech in the State Reception Room and it was shown by streaming video to lawmakers meeting remotely.

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee is deploying the National Guard to hospitals across Washington, including Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, to help amid the omicron surge.

Washington hospitals are seeing a dramatic increase in COVID hospitalizations, as well as healthcare staffing shortages.

In an effort to help ease the burden, the governor has asked the National Guard to deploy 100 non-clinical personnel to help in emergency departments and with COVID-19 testing.

Inslee said teams will be deployed to emergency departments to assist with various non-medical tasks. The hospitals receiving this type of help include Spokane’s Providence Sacred Heart, Everett’s Providence Regional Medical Center, Wenatchee’s Confluence Health, and Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

National Guard teams will also assist with COVID testing sites in Olympia, Richland, Seattle, and Tacoma.

Inslee is also requiring hospitals to temporarily halt non-urgent procedures because of high hospital capacity. This pause will last for one month.

