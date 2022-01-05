Gov. Inslee, Department of Health holding news conference Wednesday

by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee will hold a news conference from Olympia on Wednesday afternoon.

A release from the governor’s office did not specifically state what he will be talking about, but he will be joined by a representative from the Washington State Department of Health.

Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID response, and Nick Streuli, executive director for external affairs for the governor’s office, will join Inslee.

The news conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. 4 News Now will stream it live on KXLY+, kxly.com and the 4 News Now Facebook page.

