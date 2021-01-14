Gov. Inslee delivers inaugural address for a third time

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee took the Oath of Office for the third time on Wednesday.

He then told lawmakers in a video, that in the wake of 2020, the state must move to a “new normal.”

“At the end of this legislative session alone we will be able to say our state was more equitable, a state with more opportunities for careers and affordable housing, a state that is more committed to fighting climate change than ever before. We have big challenges that demand we take big steps. We are not going back to normal,” said Inslee.

Lawmakers convened their 105-day legislative session Monday under tight security and with strict COVID-19 protocols in place.

You can watch the video HERE.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.